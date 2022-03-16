Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Ebix comprises 2.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $43,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $991.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBIX. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

