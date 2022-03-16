Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $79,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
SYK stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.42. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
