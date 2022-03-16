Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.89

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 120899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

