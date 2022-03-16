Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Virios Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Pridgen purchased 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,007 shares of company stock worth $113,997. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

