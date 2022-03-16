Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.
VTY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,381.89 ($17.97).
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 983.40 ($12.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.57). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.22.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
