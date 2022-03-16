Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,381.89 ($17.97).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 983.40 ($12.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.57). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.22.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.