Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $17.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 392,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,847. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

