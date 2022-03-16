Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,555. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.