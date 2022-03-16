Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) versus Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23% Creative Learning 4.96% -6.30% 7.88%

56.9% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitru and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.54 $10.11 million $0.28 54.07 Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.81 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Risk & Volatility

Vitru has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vitru beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

About Creative Learning (Get Rating)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

