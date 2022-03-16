Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.84

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

