Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
