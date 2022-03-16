Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

