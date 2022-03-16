Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €238.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Volkswagen stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €177.66 and a 200 day moving average of €184.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

