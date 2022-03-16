Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

