Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider David Vilensky Sells 800,000 Shares

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider David Vilensky sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$88,000.00 ($63,309.35).
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.
About Vonex
