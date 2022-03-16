Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,799. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

