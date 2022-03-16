Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of VOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,799. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.