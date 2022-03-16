VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.79 on Monday. VSE has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $556.66 million, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

