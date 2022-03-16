Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $879.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00335473 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,051,918 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

