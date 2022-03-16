Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.