Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,303 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.