Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.85

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.85 and last traded at $129.10, with a volume of 400304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.