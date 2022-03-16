Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 and sold 78,700 shares worth $3,279,208.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

