Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

