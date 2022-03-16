Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

