Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $801.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $911.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $933.32. The firm has a market cap of $805.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

