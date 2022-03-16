Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $514.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 451.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

