Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $542.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.38 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

