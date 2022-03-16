Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.