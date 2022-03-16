Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.