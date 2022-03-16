Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.