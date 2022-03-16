Welch & Forbes LLC Has $818,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

