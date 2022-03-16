Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

