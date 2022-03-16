Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

