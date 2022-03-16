Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

