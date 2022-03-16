Wells Fargo & Company Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $184.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP opened at $190.47 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $85,438,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

