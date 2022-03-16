Wells Fargo & Company Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.05.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,663,286 shares of company stock valued at $151,526,797. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.