WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

WCC traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. 5,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

