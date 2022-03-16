West Coast Financial LLC Has $431,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,132. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

