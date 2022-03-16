West Coast Financial LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. 5,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

