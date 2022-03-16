Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Critical Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westbury Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.22 $9.53 million $3.35 9.70 Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 2.17 $314.65 million $8.85 6.40

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.08% N/A N/A Customers Bancorp 36.64% 32.38% 1.84%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

