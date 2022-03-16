Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

