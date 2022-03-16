Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.