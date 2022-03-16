Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 119,707 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $277.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

