Western Financial Corporation Purchases 741 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. 1,512,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,750,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

