Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Raised to C$7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.82% from the company’s current price.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.94. 153,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

