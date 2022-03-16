WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.47. 163,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,497,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

