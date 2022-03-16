Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Critical Comparison

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.01 $6.03 million $0.26 49.23 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

