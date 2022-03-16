WisdomTree Investments Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

WETF opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.