WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

WKEY stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

