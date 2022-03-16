Wolfe Research Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Peer Perform

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s previous close.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

