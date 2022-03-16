Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.72 or 0.06711090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00269114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00726393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00065979 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00456746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00369958 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

