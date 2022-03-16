Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $261.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

