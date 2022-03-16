WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,030 at Morgan Stanley

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,090 ($14.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WPP to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.18) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.74.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,433.03). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.00), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($574,468.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

