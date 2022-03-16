Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 7.4%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 102,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 36,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

